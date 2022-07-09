Who is IAS officer Awanish Sharan? Average student who scored only 44.5% in Class 10th Board

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan | Photo: Twitter

It doesn't matter how many times you fail to reach your goal if you are determined to do so. The example of IAS officer Awanish Sharan proves that perseverance and dedication always pay off. Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, can serve as a role model for many students as the results for the CBSE 10th and 12th boards are set to be released.

Who is IAS officer Awanish Sharan?

Awanish Sharan was born into a very low-income, middle-class family. He studied by lantern light during his childhood years. He was an average student up till classes 10 and 12, which he is never ashamed of. Awanish Sharan is an IAS officer who belongs to the Chhattishgarh cadre 2009 batch. And he is now an inspiration to many young people. His Twitter account has more than 4.2 million followers.

In a social media post, IAS shared his 10th class board examination marksheet, on which he scored only 314 marks out of 700. According to his academic report, Sharan received 54 out of a total of 100 for Hindi, 30 out of 100 for Sanskrit, 31 out of 100 for mathematics, 21 out of 50 for physics, 18 out of 50 for chemistry, and 26 out of 50 for biology. Despite this, he persisted and worked hard, and now, years later, he is an IAS officer.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted his grade report to send a strong message that academic achievement alone does not guarantee success in life. Success is unrelated to grades or marksheets. Future success will not be determined by grades; it will be determined by the route of optimism and diligence.

READ | CBSE Class 12 exams 2022: Here are some great career options for Science students after term 2 results