Who is IAS Anjaneya Kumar Singh? Civil servant who took on Azam Khan, gets one-year extension in UP for...

Senior IAS officer Anjaneya Kumar Singh will now work in the Uttar Pradesh cadre for one more year as the central government has extended his tenure. The tenure of the 2005 batch Sikkim cadre officer has been extended in UP for the seventh time. Until his extension, Singh was serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad. During his long tenure, the IAS officer has also worked as the District Magistrate of Rampur. Notably, in this position, Anjaneya took a major action against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan which drew massive attention.

IAS officer Anjaneya Kumar Singhhas been in UP since 2014. Some sources said that his deputation in UP was completed on August 14, after the state government relieved him from his duties as Moradabad Commissioner. Since then, he has been on leave. However, the Yogi Adityanath government sent a recommendation to the Centre for his extension, which it approved. For a little over a decade, Singh held many crucial administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh, under which he significantly enhanced governance and development.

What action did he take against SP leader Azam Khan?

During the Lok Sabha elections in February 2019, Anjaneya took actions on all the complaints and conduct of Azam Khan. The SP leader had encroached government land by constructing Jaunpur University on it, which Singh ordered to demolish. Azam Khan suffered a three-year prison sentence and the loss of his legislative seat after being convicted for hate speech by Singh. Enforcing the elections laws strictly, Anjaneya Kumar Singh took action against Khan for violating these.

He also launched investigation into allegations of land grabbing against Azam Khan and made EC cancel Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam Khan's, legislative seat because of purported age falsification.

Timeline of IAS officer Anjaneya Kumar Singh

-Joined Uttar Pradesh on deputation on February 16, 2015, initially taking charge as Special Secretary in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department and CEO of the Integrated Water Management Project.

-Also managed responsibilities as the Administrator of the Sharda Sahayak Project.

-On July 25, 2016, he was appointed DM of Bulandshahr.

-He served as Additional Commissioner in the Commercial Tax Department.

-From June 2018 to February 2019, he was made DM of Fatehpur, and from February 2019 to March 2021, as DM of Rampur.

-In March 2021, Singh was promoted to Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad in which he remained until 2025.

What did he contribute in UP administration?

IAS Anjaneya Singh worked brilliantly with his hands-on approach in district administration and had a knack of efficiency in managing crucial projects regarding irrigation and taxation. In his four-year stint as Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, he steered the division away from challenges and took the city to developmental heights.

