Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'
Gautam Gambhir BREAKS his silence on his future as head coach: 'I am the same guy under whom, India won...'
'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry
Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'
What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?
Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video
Famous pan masala tycoon's 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress
Bad news for employees of this company: After TCS, Infosys, THIS IT company to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to...
Not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini's mother wanted her daughter to marry THIS superstar, name is...
Why is Indian Constitution stored in Helium box? Where is it kept? Mysteries revealed!
EDUCATION
Sachin Sharma, Haryana IAS officer, recently tied the knot with Dr Aastha Agnihotri, daughter of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have been widely circulated on the internet, piquing netizens' interest in the IAS Sachin Sharma’s life. Especially his Baraat video has gone viral.
Sachin Sharma, Haryana IAS officer, recently tied the knot with Dr Aastha Agnihotri, daughter of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have been widely circulated on the internet, piquing netizens' interest in the IAS Sachin Sharma’s life. Especially his Baraat video has gone viral.
Who is IAS Sachin Sharma?
Hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, Sachin Sharma cracked the UPSC 2022 exam in his first attempt, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 233. After completing his intermediate from Gurugram-based DAV School, he pursued his B.Tech in Electronics. Moving forward, he worked at a private firm for several years before he decided to appear for the UPSC exam. Currently, he is serving as the sub-divisional magistrate in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh.
IAS Sachin's wedding to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter
Sachin got engaged to Dr Aastha in a private gathering at a resort in Mullanpur. The couple got married on November 22, 2025, at the Gulmohar Grand Hotel in Bahdala on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh National Highway in Una. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, and other leaders arrived at the ceremony.
For the unversed, Sachin's wife, Dr. Aastha Agnihotri, is an Assistant Professor at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla. She is also a state junior bronze medalist in shooting. She has also received the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in the UK. Her father, Mukesh Agnihotri, is the first Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He assumed the office on December 11, 2022, after securing a victory as an MLA for a third consecutive time. The senior leader of the Indian National Congress has served as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Haroli Constituency (previously Santokhgarh) in the Una District since 2003, winning five consecutive times.