Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video

Sachin Sharma, Haryana IAS officer, recently tied the knot with Dr Aastha Agnihotri, daughter of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have been widely circulated on the internet, piquing netizens' interest in the IAS Sachin Sharma’s life. Especially his Baraat video has gone viral.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

Sachin Sharma, Haryana IAS officer, recently tied the knot with Dr Aastha Agnihotri, daughter of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have been widely circulated on the internet, piquing netizens' interest in the IAS Sachin Sharma’s life. Especially his Baraat video has gone viral.

Who is IAS Sachin Sharma?

Hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, Sachin Sharma cracked the UPSC 2022 exam in his first attempt, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 233. After completing his intermediate from Gurugram-based DAV School, he pursued his B.Tech in Electronics. Moving forward, he worked at a private firm for several years before he decided to appear for the UPSC exam. Currently, he is serving as the sub-divisional magistrate in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IAS Sachin's wedding to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter

Sachin got engaged to Dr Aastha in a private gathering at a resort in Mullanpur. The couple got married on November 22, 2025, at the Gulmohar Grand Hotel in Bahdala on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh National Highway in Una. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, and other leaders arrived at the ceremony.

For the unversed, Sachin's wife, Dr. Aastha Agnihotri, is an Assistant Professor at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla. She is also a state junior bronze medalist in shooting. She has also received the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in the UK. Her father, Mukesh Agnihotri, is the first Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He assumed the office on December 11, 2022, after securing a victory as an MLA for a third consecutive time. The senior leader of the Indian National Congress has served as  Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Haroli Constituency (previously Santokhgarh) in the Una District since 2003, winning five consecutive times. 

