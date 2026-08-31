FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam irregularities case?

Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam fraud

Gold, silver prices today, August 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, August 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 24: Power of content makes this small budget film unstoppable, trends better than Toxic, earns highest on 4th Sunday

Hanuman Ansh box office Day 24: This small budget film trends better than Toxic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam irregularities case?

Gangwar had remained incommunicado for two days from August 20 before contacting the government, and the Enforcement Directorate searched his Bengaluru residence on August 23.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam irregularities case?
Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam fraud
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police have arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Director, MSME, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). 

Gangwar was serving as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) when the alleged irregularities in the veterinary officer recruitment exam occurred. He was detained after hours of questioning and allegedly failing to cooperate with investigators, according to officials. He was later taken to Parappana Agrahara prison. 

Earlier, Gangwar had remained incommunicado for two days from August 20 before contacting the government, and the Enforcement Directorate searched his Bengaluru residence on August 23. It is being alleged that Gangwar received  Rs 1.1 crore from two candidates in return for tampering with their OMR sheets. He has been booked under Section 318 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption & Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act.

Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar?

Gangwar is a 2016 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, who holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He worked in the corporate sector for four to five years before joining the civil services. He has held several key administrative posts in Karnataka, including Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) from February 2024 to March 2026 and Director of MSME from June 2026. 

The case of alleged irregularities in KPSC was initially registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station and was filed by Manjunath, accusing KPSC officers of irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department. Later, the KPSC fraud case was transferred to the CID on July 28.  Investigators are examining Gangwar's role in the examination’s conduct, including the handling of question papers, evaluation and alleged manipulation of OMR answer sheets.

 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the government’s handling of the case and demanded accountability for the alleged KPSC fraud.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam irregularities case?
Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam fraud
Fact check: Samay Raina appointed as LinkedIn Head of Ethics, amid Bihar-Kashmiri origin row? Here's the truth behind viral claim
Fact check: Samay Raina appointed as LinkedIn Head of Ethics
Nepal Floods: Ex-Madras HC Justice V Sivagnanam missing, CJI intervention sought
Nepal Floods: Ex-Madras HC Justice V Sivagnanam missing, CJI intervention sought
Babar Azam finally breaks silence after Pakistan’s alleged boycott threat at Lord’s
Babar Azam breaks silence after Pakistan’s alleged boycott threat at Lord's
Rahul Gandhi or no deal? Congress minister threatens to quit TVK government
Rahul Gandhi or no deal? Congress minister threatens to quit TVK government
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement