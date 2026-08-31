Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer arrested in KPSC exam irregularities case?

Gangwar had remained incommunicado for two days from August 20 before contacting the government, and the Enforcement Directorate searched his Bengaluru residence on August 23.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police have arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Director, MSME, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Gangwar was serving as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) when the alleged irregularities in the veterinary officer recruitment exam occurred. He was detained after hours of questioning and allegedly failing to cooperate with investigators, according to officials. He was later taken to Parappana Agrahara prison.

Earlier, Gangwar had remained incommunicado for two days from August 20 before contacting the government, and the Enforcement Directorate searched his Bengaluru residence on August 23. It is being alleged that Gangwar received Rs 1.1 crore from two candidates in return for tampering with their OMR sheets. He has been booked under Section 318 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption & Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act.

Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar?

Gangwar is a 2016 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, who holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He worked in the corporate sector for four to five years before joining the civil services. He has held several key administrative posts in Karnataka, including Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) from February 2024 to March 2026 and Director of MSME from June 2026.

The case of alleged irregularities in KPSC was initially registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station and was filed by Manjunath, accusing KPSC officers of irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department. Later, the KPSC fraud case was transferred to the CID on July 28. Investigators are examining Gangwar's role in the examination’s conduct, including the handling of question papers, evaluation and alleged manipulation of OMR answer sheets.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the government’s handling of the case and demanded accountability for the alleged KPSC fraud.