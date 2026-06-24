Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know Kailash Gahlot's daughter secret success mantra of cracking entrance test

Devina Gehlot, who studies at DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was shocked by the result despite expecting a good performance. Read here to know about her preparation journey.

The daughter of BJP MLA and former Delhi transport and environment minister Kailash Gahlot has secured All India Rank 1 in the CUET UG 2026 results. She was the top performer in an exam taken by lakhs of students across India. In this story, we will tell you about Devina Gehlot and about her preparation journey.

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot?

Devina Gehlot, who studies at DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was shocked by the result despite expecting a good performance. While she anticipated high scores, becoming the national topper was unexpected.

She thanked her parents, sister, school, and teachers for backing her through the entire preparation process.

How Devina Gehlot prepared for CUET exam?

Speaking about her study approach, the topper said she didn’t think long daily study hours were necessary. She prioritised discipline, took regular breaks, and revised consistently. Gehlot said that preparing for the CBSE board exams also gave her a solid base for CUET.

Her main study materials were NCERT textbooks, and she practiced extensively with previous years’ question papers.

Devina Gehlot's advice for future aspirants

For future aspirants, she recommended not relying on multiple sources and suggested thoroughly understanding concepts using NCERT.

Gehlot said high pressure often affects how students perform and can damage their self-confidence. In her view, staying calm and having faith in your prep are crucial for competitive exams.

She added that the pattern of entrance exams has shifted, and rote learning is no longer adequate.

Meanwhile, the results announced on June 23 will now be used for undergraduate admissions in over 280 participating universities, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions.

Over 15.68 lakh aspirants registered for CUET UG 2026, making it one of the largest entrance tests in the country.