FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lohagad Fort Murder: Ketan Agarwal Fiancée Siya Goyal & Lover Chetan Chaudhary Arrested: Pune Police

Lohagad Fort Murder: Ketan Agarwal Fiancée Siya Goyal & Lover Chetan Chaudhary Arrested: Pune Police

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know Kailash Gahlot's daughter secret success mantra of cracking entrance test

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know her secret success mantra

Did Uorfi Javed take a dig at Alia Bhatt? Says 'English paps bhaav bhi nahi dete'

Did Uorfi Javed take dig at Alia Bhatt? Says 'English paps bhaav bhi nahi dete'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know Kailash Gahlot's daughter secret success mantra of cracking entrance test

Devina Gehlot, who studies at DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was shocked by the result despite expecting a good performance. Read here to know about her preparation journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know Kailash Gahlot's daughter secret success mantra of cracking entrance test
Devina Gehlot; Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The daughter of BJP MLA and former Delhi transport and environment minister Kailash Gahlot has secured All India Rank 1 in the CUET UG 2026 results. She was the top performer in an exam taken by lakhs of students across India. In this story, we will tell you about Devina Gehlot and about her preparation journey.

Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot?

Devina Gehlot, who studies at DPS Vasant Kunj, said she was shocked by the result despite expecting a good performance. While she anticipated high scores, becoming the national topper was unexpected.

She thanked her parents, sister, school, and teachers for backing her through the entire preparation process.

How Devina Gehlot prepared for CUET exam?

Speaking about her study approach, the topper said she didn’t think long daily study hours were necessary. She prioritised discipline, took regular breaks, and revised consistently. Gehlot said that preparing for the CBSE board exams also gave her a solid base for CUET.

Her main study materials were NCERT textbooks, and she practiced extensively with previous years’ question papers.

Devina Gehlot's advice for future aspirants

For future aspirants, she recommended not relying on multiple sources and suggested thoroughly understanding concepts using NCERT.

Gehlot said high pressure often affects how students perform and can damage their self-confidence. In her view, staying calm and having faith in your prep are crucial for competitive exams.

She added that the pattern of entrance exams has shifted, and rote learning is no longer adequate.

Meanwhile, the results announced on June 23 will now be used for undergraduate admissions in over 280 participating universities, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions.

Over 15.68 lakh aspirants registered for CUET UG 2026, making it one of the largest entrance tests in the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know Kailash Gahlot's daughter secret success mantra of cracking entrance test
Who is CUET UG 2026 topper Devina Gehlot? Know her secret success mantra
Did Uorfi Javed take a dig at Alia Bhatt? Says 'English paps bhaav bhi nahi dete'
Did Uorfi Javed take dig at Alia Bhatt? Says 'English paps bhaav bhi nahi dete'
Indian Army In Ukraine? US Vice President proposed they should join Saudi Arabia as peacekeepers
Indian Army In Ukraine? US Vice President proposed they should join Saudi Arabia
'Going through difficult times': Alka Yagnik breaks her silence after her Padma Bhushan appearance sparked concern
'Going through difficult times': Alka Yagnik breaks her silence
Luka Modric enters football's rarest club, joins Ronaldo and Messi on elite list
Luka Modric enters football's rarest club, joins Ronaldo and Messi on elite list
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement