Who is Bulandshahr's DM IAS Shruti? Know about her educational qualification, first posting and more

At least nine devotees died after a speeding truck rammed a tractor carrying nearly 60 people on NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Know who is Bulahandshar's DM who is looking into this matter.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 01:24 PM IST

Who is Bulandshahr's DM IAS Shruti? Know about her educational qualification, first posting and more
In the early hours of Monday, a container truck collided with a tractor trolley carrying approximately 60 to 61 pilgrims in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least nine deaths and over 40 injuries. The accident occurred on National Highway 34 as the pilgrims were traveling from Kasganj to Gogamedi, Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those severely injured. Meanwhile, Bulahandshar's District Magistrate (DM) Shruti, along with SSP Singh and other senior officials, visited the hospital and interacted with the injured patients.

Image source: @dmbulandshahr

What IAS Shruti said on Bulandshahr's road accidet?

While speaking with ANI, IAS Shruti said, "This morning around 2:15 am, a collision took place between a trolley and a truck. 9 people have died so far. Two are in critical condition and undergoing treatment. The other injured are out of danger. The CM has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50000 each for the injured."

Who is Bulandshahr's DM IAS Shruti?

IAS Shruti, a 2011 batch IAS officer has been making waves in the administrative circles of Uttar Pradesh. She originally hails from Punjab. With a stellar academic background and a proven track record of excellence, Shruti has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Bulandshahr in a major administrative reshuffle.

IAS Shruti's educational qualification

She is is counted among the talented IAS officers of the state, known for her dedication, hard work, and commitment to public service. She has obtained B.Tech degree in Computer Science. After receiving her education she moved to Delhi to preapre for UPSC exam

Bulandshahr's DM UPSC rank

With her strong academic foundation, Shruti cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 16. Her journey has become an inspiration for many young aspirants today.

IAS Shruti's first posting

Shruti's first posting was as Additional Mission Director, NHM in 2017. Before being appointed as the District Magistrate of Bulandshahr, Shruti held the position of Additional Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. 

