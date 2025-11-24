Who is Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande, who left medical profession to become civil servant? Check here to know his UPSC rank

IAS Tina Dabi is currently in news for her exceptional work in Barmer. Now read here to know about her husband IAS Pradeep Gawande.

Barmer collector IAS officer Tina Dabi often stays in the limelight. Recently, she made to the headlines due to her big achievenment. Tina Dabi led her team to a historic milestone in water conservation, earning the first-ever Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award. The award, presented by President Draupadi Murmu at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony in New Delhi, recognises Barmer’s outstanding efforts in rainwater harvesting and public participation under the ‘Catch the Rain Where It Falls When It Falls’ campaign. Organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan, the event highlighted Barmer’s exceptional work in a water-scarce desert region.

Tina Dabi is an inspiration to many young people. Her journey motivates the youth, and her followers admire her greatly. After her divorce from her ex-husband, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, Tina remarried. In 2022, she tied the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Who is IAS officer Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande?

Like Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande is also an IAS officer. He comes from a middle-class background, with his family now residing in Pune. He was born on December 9, 1980, he hails from the Latur District of Maharashtra. A medical doctor by profession, he completed his MBBS from Government Medical College, Aurangabad, and worked in several hospitals in New Delhi.

IAS Pradeep Gawande UPSC rank

After spending his time pursuing the medical profession, he set his motive to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In 2012, he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 478 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which led to his induction into IAS in 2013.

His career has been marked by significant contributions, particularly during his tenure as District Magistrate of Churu, Rajasthan. Gawande implemented innovative policies aimed at enhancing rural development, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. His leadership during disaster management efforts showcased his ability to coordinate effectively and provide timely assistance to affected communities

IAS Tina Dabi's education and early life

IAS officer Tina Dabi who passed the UPSC exam at the age of 22, was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and belongs to the family of government officers. Tina Dabi’s husband Dr Pradeep Gawande and sister Riya Dabi are also IAS officers. She completed her schooling at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, where she consistently excelled. According to media reports, Tina scored 93% in her CBSE Class 12 board exams, including perfect 100 marks in Political Science and History. Her academic excellence continued at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science and was awarded ‘Student of the Year’ for her remarkable performance.

Meanwhile, IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawande were blessed with a son in September 2023.