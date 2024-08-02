Education

Who is owner and CEO of Rau's IAS coaching centre, where 3 UPSC aspirants died in Delhi?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Abhishek Gupta has served as the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle for over 15 years, starting in February 2009.

Days after three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching center in Delhi, the owner and CEO, Abhishek Gupta, along with his coordinator, Deshpal Singh, were arrested. Both have been placed in 14-day judicial custody. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when water from a flooded drain surged into the basement of the coaching center, which housed a library.



In this article, we will get to know about Abhishek Gupta According to his LinkedIn profile, Abhishek Gupta has served as the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle for over 15 years, starting in February 2009. He began his professional journey as an analyst at Watson Wyatt from 2004 to 2006, followed by a year at Evalueserve as a Business Analyst. Following his stint at Evalueserve, he joined Jones Lang LaSalle, working in the corporate solutions department for 1.6 years from January 2007 to June 2008. Abhishek Gupta completed his graduation from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies between 2001 and 2004 and attended Modern School in Delhi from 1988 to 2001.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.