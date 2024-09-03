Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

After completing her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi, IAS Ria Dabi graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi with a degree in Political Science. She then cracked the UPSC in her first attempt, at the age of 23; she secured All India Rank 15.

Cracking the UPSC exam in itself is a big deal, let alone securing top ranks – which was done by IAS Tina Dabi in 2015; and her sister IAS Ria Dabi who secured All India Rank 16. IAS Ria Dabi husband also cracked UPSC, his name is IPS Manish Kumar.

IAS Ria Dabi is presently serving as the Sub Divisional Officer and Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Udaipur. She was in the limelight this year also for the lavish reception party she hosted for her wedding with IPS Manish Kumar.

The salary of the IAS officer is not revealed but the average salary of the SDM, i.e. IAS Basic Pay is Rs 56,100, the IAS Pay Level is 10 and the total year of services here is 1-4 years.

Talking about the perks and facilities availed by her, every IAS officer gets a Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA) along with their basic pay.

On the other hand, Tina Dabi also completed her schooling at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, where she secured 93% in her 12th-grade exams, including a perfect score in Political Science. Tina then graduated from Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University, majoring in Political Science. Thereafter in 2015, Tina topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt, with 1,063 marks in the Mains and Interview stages at the young age of 22.