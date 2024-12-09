Ria Dabi cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam in 2020, bagging the AIR 15.

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India and it is no small feat to crack it with numerous aspirants taking the exams each year. And, some people have tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. Today we will talk about the inspiring success story of UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi who secured AIR 15 in UPSC Civil Services exam 2020.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has garnered a strong following due to her accomplishments and distinct presence. When she achieved the milestone of becoming an IAS officer, her younger sister, Ria Dabi, was still in school. Inspired by Tina, Ria pursued the same path and became an IAS officer.

Ria Dabi is quite a well-known name in the UPSC realm and she made her mark in the UPSC exams at just 23 years old by securing AIR 15 in 2020.

Ria wasted no time and started preparing for the UPSC exam preparation after graduating from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. She aimed to clear the exam on her first attempt with perseverance and diligence.

Tina Dabi, her older sister and a Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, served as an inspiration to Ria. Ria's parents had both passed the UPSC examinations, so she was keen to follow in their footsteps. The Rajasthan Cadre was also awarded to Ria Dabi.

Ria Dabi is currently serving as the Sub Divisional Officer and Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Udaipur.

The exact salary of the IAS officer has not been revealed but the average salary of the SDM, i.e. IAS Basic Pay is Rs 56,100, the IAS Pay Level is 10 and the total year of services here is 1-4 years.

Despite her busy schedule, she remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her work and inspiring others with her dedication. Ria found love in Manish Kumar, an IPS officer from the 2021 batch. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they tied the knot last year, adding a new chapter to Ria's journey.

Ria's story is a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Her journey from Bhopal to Delhi and now to Alwar is a testament to her resilience and commitment to serving the nation. As she continues to inspire others with her story, Ria is well on her way to making a difference in the world.