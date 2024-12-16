Srushti Deshmukh initially aimed to get into IIT, she studied Chemical Engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal after not clearing the IIT entrance exam.

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India and it is no small feat to crack it with numerous aspirants taking the exams each year. And, some people have tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. Today we will talk about the inspiring success story of UPSC topper IAS Srushti Deshmukh of 2019 batch

Srushti Deshmukh hails from Bhopal. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School in BHEL, where she got a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and got 94.3% in class 12. Although she initially aimed to get into IIT, she studied Chemical Engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal after not clearing the IIT entrance exam.

On social media, Srushti provides guidance and motivation to UPSC candidates. She believes that with the right approach, the IAS exam is not as hard as it seems.

On her first UPSC exam attempt, Srushti achieved AIR 5. With over 2.4 million Instagram followers, she shares insights into her life and tips for success.

Srushti had strong support from her family. Her mother is a teacher, and her father is an engineer. They created a supportive environment that helped her succeed. In an interview, Srushti shared that reading newspapers daily and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) were key parts of her UPSC preparation. She also used online study materials effectively. Outside of her studies, Srushti enjoys music and practices yoga every day. She is married to Dr Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

Srushti Deshmukh Gowda is currently the CEO of Zila Panchayat in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. She was appointed to this role on July 25, 2023.