UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India and it is no small feat to crack it with numerous aspirants taking the exams each year. And, some people have tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. Today we will talk about the inspiring success story of UPSC topper IAS Athar Khan.

Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, took the UPSC test in 2015 (Jammu Kashmir IAS List). He is the first civil servant in his family. Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) passed the UPSC, one of the country's most difficult tests, at the young age of 23.

IAS Athar Aamir is a renowned Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who cleared the UPSC civil services exam in 2015. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 2nd. Born in September 1992, Khan hails from Anantnag, Kashmir. He is a popular IAS officer and has 705K followers on Instagram wherein he shares posts from his personal and professional life.

Athar Aamir Khan resides in IAS Devipura-Mattan village in the Anantnag region of Jammu & Kashmir. His father, Muhammad Shafi Khan, was a teacher. Athar Aamir Khan went to several different schools. He received his schooling at Evergreen Public School and Iqbal Memorial Institute in Anantnag, as well as Biscoe School and Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan enrolled at IIT after graduating from high school. He holds a B.Tech in electrical engineering from IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. When he decided to join the civil service after his engineering career, he turned to Shah Faisal, the 2009 UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, for advice. AS Athar Aamir Khan received a job offer from the Indian Railway Traffic Service. He had decided to become an IAS, though, so he kept getting ready for it. He was elevated to the position of IAS officer after taking the UPSC test once and finishing in second place. After finishing the IAS course, he was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is frequently in the news due to his personal life. He and IAS Tina Dabi were married in 2018. Tina and Athar became acquainted during their IAS training. Tina received the highest score on the UPSC exam, and Athar came in second. With their mutual consent, they both divorced in 2021.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. known for his unwavering dedication and hard work.