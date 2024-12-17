Other than Animesh Pradhan, Pragyananda Giri, who ranked 24th also got the Odisha Cadre, Santosh Kumar Patra, who got the 409th rank, and Kashish Bakshi of Haryana, who secured the 54th rank in the UPSC Civil Services, also have been allotted the Odisha Cadre.

Animesh Pradhan, who made history by earning an outstanding AIR-2 on his first attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, has been assigned to the Odisha cadre. Odisha native Animesh has been transferred to the Home State cadre.

Other than Animesh, the Home State cadre has also been given to Prajnanandan Giri of Odisha, who placed 24th in the CSE 2023.

List of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 rank holders allotted Odisha cadre

KASHISH BAKSHI (54)

KASTURI SHA (68)

FABI RASHEED (71)

MRINALIKA RATHORE (125)

SHUBHRA PANDA (204)

PAWAN KUMAR (239)

BHAGAT SHAMAL KALYANRAO (258)

SANTO5H KUMAR PATRA (409)

Without any coaching, Animesh began preparing for the UPSC by using his own commitment and tenacity. A month before his last interview round, he lost his mother to cancer, which made it clear how determined he was to succeed in UPSC. At the same time, he needed to get over the defeat and be ready for the test.

He lost his mother after the death of his father in December 2015 during his Class 11 studies. Despite facing many personal challenges, Animesh persisted in his quest for achievement, which he mostly credits to his parents' unfailing encouragement and support.

He said that he began studying for the civil services exam in 2022 and used to dedicate six to seven hours to it after acing his interview. He also mentioned that Odisha is where he finished his schooling.

Animesh Pradhan studied for the UPSC exam without taking any coaching classes. He said that he intended to serve at the grassroots level and contribute to providing "marginalised" populations with basic services like healthcare and education.

Pradhan, who is originally from Talcher town in the Angul region of Odisha, began his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya in his birthplace. Following his love of technology, Animesh graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela with a degree in computer science.