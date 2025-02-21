The Chandigarh resident had already proven his academic strength by securing a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and topping the Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali) in the CBSE Class 12 non-medical stream.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. But Pranav Goyal, who hails from Chandigarh, showed no dearth of these traits as he not only cleared but topped the JEE exam in 2018. So, where is he now?

By achieving a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and leading the Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali) in the CBSE Class 12 non-medical stream, the Chandigarh resident has already demonstrated his academic strength. In JEE Main 2018, also secured an All India Rank (AIR) 4.

In the interviews back then, a Bhavan Vidyalaya student from Sector 15, Panchkula, acknowledged that his accomplishment was a result of his hard work and perseverance. "A lot of effort was required. "At first, I just wanted to place in the top 10, but as time went on, I wanted to be at the top of JEE," said the son of an entrepreneur couple.

In Chandigarh, his parents, Pankaj Goyal and Mamta Goyal, own a pharmaceutical business. "My teachers and parents, too, supported me thoroughly, guiding and motivating me at every step," he shared, adding how he regularly de-stressed himself by reading mythological novels or watching movies. "I was not obsessed with studying as is the common notion for all toppers. I just knew how to remove myself from studying when I was having fun, and focus only on academics when required," Goyal said.

The JEE Advanced 2018 winner is currently in Hong Kong, where he works as a quantitative trader for Jane Street, a worldwide trading company that trades assets and improves the efficiency of financial markets through the use of technology and quantitative research. Read more about the incredible journey of Pranav Goyal.

Pranav pursued a BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay which is one of the best IITs in India according to national and international rankings

Long after he graduated from college, he continued his education. He worked as a data analyst intern at Vedantu in 2019 while attending IIT Bombay, and then at NanoSniff Technologies. He worked as a pharmaceutical company's application developer intern in 2020 before spending time as a research intern at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany.

He had his sights set on the finance sector by 2021. To learn further, he started working as a trading intern at Jane Street, a multinational trading company in Hong Kong, and then at AlphaGrep.