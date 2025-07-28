Where is Nalin Khandelwal, the 2019 NEET UG topper? What is he doing now?

Nalin Khandelwal had secured 701 marks out of 720. A resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan, he topped the NEET UG exam with AIR 1.

NEET Success Story: Many students who topped NEET UG are successfully leading their lives. In this article, we will tell you about one such topper who scored 99.99 percentile in the 2019 NEET UG exam. His name is Nalin Khandelwal, 2019 NEET UG topper. Nalin had secured 701 marks out of 720. But do you know where he is today and what he is doing?

A resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan, Nalin topped the NEET UG exam with AIR 1. After succeeding in the NEET UG exam, Nalin took admission in Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), one of the prestigious medical colleges of Delhi. Nalin is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, Surgery (MBBS) at MAMC Delhi. He is in the final year of his degree. Nalin is also doing an internship at the college.

Nalin Khandelwal's family

He comes from a doctor's family. His father's name is Dr Rakesh Khandelwal, and his mother's name is Dr. Vanita Khandelwal. Nalin's father is a paediatrician in a private hospital in Sikar, and his mother is a gynaecologist. His parents motivated Nalin a lot to complete the NEET journey.

Nalin Khandelwal's Success Story

Nalin worked day and night to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor. He has succeeded in the NEET exam after studying for about 12-13 hours daily. During an interview, Nalin had said that he used to study for 6 hours in his coaching and 7 hours in self-study. He said that NCERT books played a big role in his preparation. He kept a distance from social media.

Nalin Khandelwal schooling

Nalin has been good at studies since childhood. He scored 95.8 per cent in the CBSE 12th exam and 92 per cent in the 10th exam. Nalin has his primary education from Vidya Bharti Public School. After that, he did further studies at St. Mary Senior Secondary School, Sikar. He took admission in Prince Academy for 11th-12th.