Where is IAS Tina Dabi these days? Know her current posting

Tina Dabi has been appointed by the Rajasthani government to serve as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) commissioner.

After giving birth to her son, IAS Tina Dabi took a long maternity leave. Her new posting is from the government.

Tina Dabi has been appointed by the Rajasthani government to serve as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) commissioner. In EGS, the Commissioner position is crucial. In September 2023, Tina Dabi gave birth to a son. Their infant is ten months old right now. She had just given birth to her son and was on maternity leave. She did, however, return in May. In 2022, Tina Dabi wed IAS Pradeep Gawande, a Rajasthan cadre. Gawande is a native of Maharashtra.

Tina Dabi excelled academically and was always a bright student. She previously attended Delhi's Jesus and Merry School.

Reportedly, Tina Dabi passed her Class 12 board exam with a 93% score. She received perfect scores in history and political science. Dabi attended Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University to pursue her graduation after finishing her studies. She started preparing after graduating, and in 2015, she passed the UPSC.