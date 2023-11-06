Where do IAS officers get training? Know institution's fees, courses, trainee officer's salary

After passing the UPSC Examination, candidates must complete two years of training. Trainee IPS is trained at Hyderabad Police Academy, while trainee IAS is trained at LBSNAA in Mussoorie. Know all the details here.

Training of IAS officers begins after the release of the final result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India. It requires a lot of hard work and focus to get good ranks. After students pass their final exams, their training session starts. Training of those young officers takes place at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, i.e., LBSNAA, which is located in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

The officers are trained physically and mentally. First, these officers are given information about the basics of administration and after 3 months, IPS officers are sent for further training at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

How much is the fees of IAS training institute- LBSNAA?

Trainee officers have to have a very small amount in LBSNAA. For a single person's room, the trainee has to pay Rs 350 per month, whereas the fare for a room for two persons is Rs 175 per person. This covers the price of utilities like power and water. In addition, mess fees totalling approximately Rs 10,000 must be paid.

Facilities provided in LBSNAA:

Trainee IAS, IPS and IFS officers get many facilities such as hostel accommodation, food, sports, cycling path, gym, complex, library, IT service and many more. The academy also has a horse-riding infrastructure. A medical centre is also provided to them.

What is the salary of a trainee IAS/IPS?

The total salary of a trainee IAS/IPS is Rs 56,000 per month, but after deducting other expenses such as hostel fees, and mess, the trainees are left with Rs 40,000 in hand.

What is the training course for IAS officers in LBSNAA?

Officers' day begins at 6 am, they go for an exercise drill or jogging, then a 1-hour break to get ready for classes at 9 am which will go till 5 pm. Evening hours are for extracurricular activities such as community service or trekking. Their day ends after dinner at 8 p.m.

Four months make up the Foundation Course. IAS and IPS train side by side during this time.

Phase 1: The first phase of training consists of 15 weeks of academic modules and 40–45 days of Bharat Darshan.

District training: This is a one-year program that sends trainee officers to a district.

Phase 2: Training in Phase 2 lasts for six weeks or two months. They exchange experiences and lessons they have gained thus far throughout the course with one another.

Assistant Secretaryship: All IAS officers undergoing training serve as Assistant Secretaries in the Central Secretariat during this time.