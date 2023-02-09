When will NTA release NEET UG 2023 notification? Check latest updates on NEET exam date

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The NTA (National Testing Agency) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration is expected to begin soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. There has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET UG 2023 registration process as of now. Candidates who want to appear for the medical entrance exam will be able to submit their applications from the official website.

Prior to the registration, the concerned authorities will release an information bulletin and official schedule of NEET UG 2023 mentioning all the important details regarding the exam. The NEET UG 2023 Exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The other important details like the application fee, the last date to apply, and other details will be issued by the concerned officials soon.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section and register

Note down the application number and password

Go to the latest notifications and search and click on the direct link for NEET UG 2023 Registration

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter the required login details like application number and password

An application form will show up on the screen

Fill all the details correctly and hit the submit option

Upload documents and pay application fee

Download, save, and print a copy of NEET UG 2023 application form for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility

Candidates who will be applying for NEET must have pursued their Class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board.