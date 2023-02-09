Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

When will NTA release NEET UG 2023 notification? Check latest updates on NEET exam date

The NEET UG 2023 registration process is expected to begin soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

When will NTA release NEET UG 2023 notification? Check latest updates on NEET exam date
NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The NTA (National Testing Agency) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration is expected to begin soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. There has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET UG 2023 registration process as of now. Candidates who want to appear for the medical entrance exam will be able to submit their applications from the official website. 

Prior to the registration, the concerned authorities will release an information bulletin and official schedule of NEET UG 2023 mentioning all the important details regarding the exam. The NEET UG 2023 Exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The other important details like the application fee, the last date to apply, and other details will be issued by the concerned officials soon.

Read: NEET PG 2023: NBEMS to reopen application window today for these candidates, details here

NEET UG 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section and register
  • Note down the application number and password
  • Go to the latest notifications and search and click on the direct link for NEET UG 2023 Registration
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Enter the required login details like application number and password
  • An application form will show up on the screen
  • Fill all the details correctly and hit the submit option
  • Upload documents and pay application fee
  • Download, save, and print a copy of NEET UG 2023 application form for future reference. 

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility 

Candidates who will be applying for NEET must have pursued their Class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.