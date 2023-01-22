NEET UG 2023 exam: When will NEET UG registration start? Check latest updates

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) in February 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear for the medical entrance exam 2023 can apply for NEET UG from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in, once the NEET 2023 application form is released.

As per the schedule released by NTA, the NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 7. To apply for NEET, candidates will require some important documents, here is a list of all documents that candidates will need while registering for NTA NEET UG 2023:

NEET 2023: Important documents

Mark sheets of Class 10, Class 12

Passport size photograph in JPG format (Size:10 kb to 200 kb)

Signature in JPG format (Size: 4kb to 30 kb)

Postcard size photograph in JPG format( (Size: 10kb to 200 kb)

Valid government ID proof.

Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format (Size: 10 kb to 200kb)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format

NEET UG 2023: How to register

Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Generate a new user ID and password

Fill in your details

Fill in the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details

Take a printout of the application for future use.

NEET UG 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 and candidates from the SC/CT/PwD categories will have to pay Rs 900. The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or e-wallet.