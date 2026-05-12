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When will NEET-UG 2026 re-exam be held? Here's what NTA said after cancellation

The statement came hours after the NTA -- an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education -- announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam 2026, which was held for lakhs of aspirants earlier this month.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

When will NEET-UG 2026 re-exam be held? Here's what NTA said after cancellation
The NEET-UG was held for lakhs of aspirants earlier this month.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the schedule for a re-test of the NEET-UG examination will be announced in the next seven to ten days. "We will tell you the schedule within the next 7 to 10 days," NTA Director General (DG) Abhishek Singh said in a statement on Tuesday. His comment came hours after the NTA -- an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education -- announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam 2026, which was held for lakhs of aspirants earlier this month.

Singh also stated that the examination process had been "compromised", and promised action in the matter. "I will definitely say that even if a single question matches our question paper, then our commitment to zero tolerance and zero error is violated, and our entire process is compromised. Will take responsibility for it and then take action accordingly," he said.

Earlier in the day, the NTA announced that the NEET-UG exam 2026 had been cancelled. The decision came amid allegations of a major paper leak ahead of the official test on May 3. There are claims that around 140 questions from the exam appeared to match leaked questions that were in circulation before the exam. More than 22 lakh students had attempted the exam, which is the largest paper conducted by the NTA in terms of the number of candidates who appear on a single day and in the same shift.

The NTA stated that the candidates' registration data and examination centre choices opted for the original test will be carried forward. This means that no fresh registration would be required and no additional fee will be charged. The examination fee already paid by the students will be refunded, as per the NTA. The agency also requested candidates to rely only on its official channels of communication and to "disregard unverified reports circulating on social media."

The NTA also announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with probing the matter. On Tuesday, police in Maharashtra’s Nashik arrested a student who had allegedly obtained a physical copy of the leaked paper ahead of the exam. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police has detained a counsellor from a coaching centre in Sikar district, who had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to buy the leaked paper and sold it to students via WhatsApp.

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