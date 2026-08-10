When will CBSE Class 12th Compartment result 2026 be out? Check direct links, know how to download marksheet via Digilocker, Umang app

CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Looking at last year’s timeline, when the supplementary results were declared on August 1, 2025, the board is expected to announce this year’s results soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Compartment results 2026 are likely to be released by August 16 this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2026: Direct links

Once the results are declared, scorecards will be available at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Looking at last year’s timeline, when the supplementary results were declared on August 1, 2025, the board is expected to announce this year’s results soon.

Candidates are advised to monitor the official website regularly for result announcements.

How to download the CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard?

Students should follow the given steps below:

Step 1. Go to the result link on results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 3. The CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on screen

Step 4. Download the PDF and take a printout for future use

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2026: How to download scorecard via Digilocker?

Steps to download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard on DigiLocker

Step 1. Go to DigiLocker

Step 2. Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.inSign in

Step 3. Log in with your mobile number, Aadhaar, or DigiLocker username & password.

Step 4. Choose Class 12 Compartment Marksheet 2026 or Class 12 Marksheet cum Certificate. Verify details

Step 5. Enter the required details: Roll number Year of exam: 2026 School code or Date of birth as askedFetch & Download

Step 6. Click Get Document.

Note: New users can sign up using Aadhaar OTP. Search for CBSE. In the search bar or under "Central Board of Secondary Education", tap on CBSE.Select document type.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2026 : How to download scorecard via UMANG App?

Students should follow these steps to download results via Umang app:

Step 1. Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Step 2. Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Step 3. Select CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF link

Step 4. CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Step 5. Save CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Meanwhile, the main examination was conducted in February-April 2026, and the result was announced on May 13, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%.