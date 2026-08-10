When will CBSE Class 12th Compartment result 2026 be out? Check direct links, know how to download marksheet via Digilocker, Umang app

EDUCATION
CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Looking at last year’s timeline, when the supplementary results were declared on August 1, 2025, the board is expected to announce this year’s results soon.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Compartment results 2026 are likely to be released by August 16 this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026.
Once the results are declared, scorecards will be available at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Looking at last year’s timeline, when the supplementary results were declared on August 1, 2025, the board is expected to announce this year’s results soon.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official website regularly for result announcements.
Students should follow the given steps below:
Step 1. Go to the result link on results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Enter your application number and date of birth
Step 3. The CBSE 12th supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on screen
Step 4. Download the PDF and take a printout for future use
Steps to download CBSE 12th Compartment scorecard on DigiLocker
Step 1. Go to DigiLocker
Step 2. Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.inSign in
Step 3. Log in with your mobile number, Aadhaar, or DigiLocker username & password.
Step 4. Choose Class 12 Compartment Marksheet 2026 or Class 12 Marksheet cum Certificate. Verify details
Step 5. Enter the required details: Roll number Year of exam: 2026 School code or Date of birth as askedFetch & Download
Step 6. Click Get Document.
Note: New users can sign up using Aadhaar OTP. Search for CBSE. In the search bar or under "Central Board of Secondary Education", tap on CBSE.Select document type.
Students should follow these steps to download results via Umang app:
Step 1. Download UMANG app from Google Playstore
Step 2. Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number
Step 3. Select CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF link
Step 4. CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
Step 5. Save CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Meanwhile, the main examination was conducted in February-April 2026, and the result was announced on May 13, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%.