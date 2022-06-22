JEE Main 2022 Tomorrow: What are NTA's important guidelines for aspirants?

JEE Main 2022 admit card

NTA JEE Main 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main June 2022 session will commence tomorrow, June 23. National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a checklist for the applicants taking the exams from tomorrow. The testing agency has advised candidates to check all the details given on the admit card like reporting time, venue, and important documents to carry carefully. Here is a list of all important details to keep in mind before heading for the engineering entrance exam venue:

JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the hard copy of JEE Main 2022 admit card, NTA says, should be clear, preferably a colour printout on A4 size paper. One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form). An original photo ID proof (PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card with photograph, e- aadhaar, ration card, or 12th Classes admit card) should be taken to the examination hall. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is printed on the first page of the admit card signed by the parents and candidates' left-hand thumb impression along with their signature on it. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form to the examination centre. As per the official dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for mandatory frisking. Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices. They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.

Candidates can click here to directly reach the NTA guidelines.

JEE Main 2022: Exam pattern

JEE Main will comprise two papers -- Paper 1 (BTech paper), and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlaning paper). The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude tests will be common for Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing tests and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

