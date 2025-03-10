According to the Hindu Panchang, there are four Navratris in a year: Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Gupt Navratri, Sharadiya Navratri, and Magha Gupt Navratri.

The Hindu calendar states that there are four Navratris in a year. There are two Gupta Navratris in addition to Chaitra and Sharadiya. On Navratri, Maa Durga is worshipped in nine different forms. Soon, Chaitra Navratri will begin. The nine manifestations of Maa Durga will be worshipped in ceremonies during Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri In 2025 will begin on March 30 and end on April 7.

According to the Hindu Panchang states there are four Navratris in a year: Magha Gupt Navratri, Sharadiya Navratri, Ashadha Gupt Navratri, and Chaitra Navratri. Two of these are considered as secret or "Gupta" Navratris, while the other three are public. Chaitra Ram Navratri is another name for Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Devotees use this period to offer prayers and show their devotion to Goddess Durga in her nine various incarnations.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana Muhurta

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2025, the auspicious time for Ghatsthapana (installation of the sacred kalash) would be between 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM. March 29, 2025, at 4:27 PM, will mark the start of the festival's first day, Pratipada Tithi, which will end at 12:49 PM on March 30, 2025. On March 30, 2025, the Abhijit Muhurat for Ghatsthapana will take place from 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM.

Ghatasthapana Puja vidhi