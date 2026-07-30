When finance watches from the sidelines

The costly disconnect between financial governance and academic operations in Indian higher education

There is a peculiar dysfunction in the governance architecture of most Indian educational institutions: the finance function operates from a different building from the classrooms, admission cells, curriculum committees, and administrative offices whose decisions determine the institution’s financial trajectory. The finance team watches the corpus. The institution runs. These two activities proceed, largely, in parallel.

This disconnect has consequences that are financially measurable and consequences that a rigorous application of the Composite Financial Index, or CFI, would make starkly visible, if only the framework were deployed.

The CFI is the global standard for measuring financial health in higher education. Think of it as a credit score for an institution which synthesises four dimensions into a single number on a scale of negative four to ten. Below three signals financial stress. Above five suggests genuine strategic headroom. The four dimensions are intuitive: are reserves sufficient to absorb shocks? Is debt manageable? Is the institution generating a reasonable return on its accumulated wealth? And are recurring operations genuinely self-sustaining, or is the institution quietly drawing down reserves to fund day-to-day expenditure?

The corpus trap

When an Indian institution’s Board contemplates expansion say a new programme, a new vertical, a new campus the dominant analytical lens which is applied is the corpus availability. The reasoning is seductive: reserves are sizeable, capital expenditure is absorbable, therefore we shall expand. This is supply-side financial reasoning. As a standalone decision framework, it is dangerously incomplete.

What it invisibly discounts is the full operational cost of a programme launch. The admissions department must conceive an entirely new marketing and conversion process for an audience it has never engaged with. The curriculum team must design, validate, and win regulatory approval for a fresh programme a process which will go on for months. The administrative machinery must manage a new student cohort under unfamiliar norms. Faculty must be recruited and stabilised. These are not teething troubles. They are structural, multi-year cost

escalations that suppress the institution’s operational self-sufficiency long before a single rupee of new tuition revenue arrives.

Why the Indian context makes this worse

The overwhelming majority of Indian educational institutions are run by private trusts, societies and deemed universities. They carry negligible or zero long-term debt. This is simply the prevailing financing culture. The consequence, within the CFI framework, is that the debt management dimension of the health score falls away entirely, and the corpus carries a dominant weight in determining overall institutional financial health.

Layer onto this a second structural absence: unlike their Western counterparts, Indian institutions receive virtually no sustained philanthropic capital. There are no transformational alumni endowments, no named-chair funding, no long-term donor pledges that grow the institution’s asset base independently of operating performance. Investment returns on the corpus are typically fixed-income-heavy, rarely exceeding 7–8% per annum. The institution’s financial health, therefore, rests almost entirely on corpus size and operational discipline the two things that a new programme launch simultaneously undermines.

When a new programme is launched without debt, corpus-funded capital expenditure immediately contracts the free reserve base. Then come the operating losses which are marketing spend, faculty recruitment, regulatory compliance, administrative overhead and all of these arrive well ahead of tuition revenue, which stabilises only in year two or three. The institution slides, imperceptibly to its leadership, from a position of financial freedom toward one of structural vulnerability. No one in the boardroom registers the slide, because everyone is reading the corpus balance and calling it safety.

The absence of debt makes this deterioration harder to arrest, not easier. An institution with debt has lenders imposing covenant disciplines and early warning triggers. The debt-free Indian institution has no such external corrective mechanism. The corpus erodes quietly. Performance weakens gradually. The Board never sees it coming.

The prudent path

The disciplined expansion strategy is unambiguous, if operationally uncomfortable: expand within established programmes before launching new ones. A second or third section of a proven programme leverages existing curriculum infrastructure, faculty depth, regulatory approvals, and admission pipelines. The marginal cost is a fraction of a new programme launch. Operational health improves rather than deteriorates.

Where differentiation is needed to serve a distinct industry vertical or learner profile then the answer lies in positioning and pedagogy, not in proliferating new programme entities. A second section can carry a distinct identity without triggering the full financial cost of a fresh launch. The market sees differentiation; the institution avoids fragmentation.

The expansion philosophy should be portfolio-based: grow revenue through yield on established, scalable programmes first; launch new programmes selectively, only when demand evidence and operational readiness are firmly established. New programme launches are not engines of financial growth. For two to three years, they are engines of financial cost and they must be earned by the portfolio’s existing strength, not by a corpus that someone else built.

The corpus is the institution’s strategic immune system, not its venture capital. Deploying it in pursuit of programmatic proliferation is not vision. It is unquantified financial risk which is quietly reshaping a financial health profile that the finance function, had it been walking the campus, might have seen it deteriorating long before the Board did.