Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is 'heartbroken' at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

What was IAS rank of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakriti?

He was offered the post of CISF commandant, but he was not very interested in that, and on top of that, he was not able to fulfil the medical criteria.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

What was IAS rank of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakriti?
In the wake of a tragic incident in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three IAS aspirants drowned in a flooded basement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken decisive action by sealing several coaching centres, including the well-known Drishti IAS. This has put Vikas Divyakirti, the founder and face of Drishti IAS, in the spotlight. He even acknowledged the justified anger among students and emphasized the need for clearer safety regulations for coaching institutes.

Born on December 26, 1973, in Bhiwani, Haryana, Divyakirti is well-known among UPSC aspirants. After completing his Master’s degree in Hindi literature in 1995, He achieved notable success in the civil services examination in 1996, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 384 on his first attempt. He was offered the post of CISF commandant, but he was not very interested in that, and on top of that, he was not able to fulfil the medical criteria. Later on, he worked under the Ministry of Home Affairs as a desk officer. But, he left this position in 1997.

Divyakirti's decision to resign was influenced by his desire to pursue a career in education rather than continue in the civil service. He had four attempts remaining for the UPSC exam at the time of his resignation, and was already engaged in teaching at a Delhi college. Following his departure from the ministry, he founded Drishti IAS in 1999, which has since become one of the leading coaching institutes for civil service aspirants in India.

 

