What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?

In a world where the UPSC is seen as a towering challenge, few stories are as enigmatic as that of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti. On June 4, 1998, Divyakirti's name appeared on the UPSC result list, ranking 384, a position that offered him a chance to join the Central Secretariat Service. However, the story that followed is anything but straightforward.

Before his UPSC triumph, Divyakirti’s path was less conventional. While pursuing his graduation, he and his brother ventured into a printing business. This entrepreneurial spirit took him from his native city to Pandav Nagar, Delhi, where he began his UPSC preparation journey. Initially aiming for a position in History, he soon shifted gears, opting to study Hindi Literature. However, admission to Delhi University eluded him, leading him to enrol at Zakir Hussain Evening College.

By 1996, Divyakirti was resolute in his ambition to clear the UPSC. His rank of 384, while respectable, was not enough to secure his desired position. Faced with the option to join the Central Secretariat Service, Divyakirti chose instead to retake the exam. He changed his optional subject to Sociology in a bid for a better outcome.

Despite his efforts, Divyakirti faced setbacks. His second attempt saw him falter, and in his third, he reached the interview stage but fell short of selection. In June 1999, he began his tenure with the Central Secretariat Service, specifically in the Official Language Department, only to resign after a few months.

The abrupt resignation marked a turning point. Divyakirti redirected his focus towards coaching, a field where his experience and insights could shape future aspirants. Despite giving one last attempt in 2003, he did not achieve final selection, but his career took a new trajectory.

Today, Vikas Divyakirti is a revered name in the UPSC coaching sphere. His unconventional journey from a promising rank to a coaching pioneer demonstrates his resilience and dedication. What began as a series of trials evolved into a profound commitment to guiding others through the very challenges he once faced. His story remains a testament to the unpredictable nature of success and the transformative power of perseverance.