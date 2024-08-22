What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Vodafone Idea receive special request from Samsung, Nokia, it is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

8 most terrifying predators in wild

8 most terrifying predators in wild

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeEducation

Education

What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?

Faced with the option to join the Central Secretariat Service, Divyakirti chose instead to retake the exam. He changed his optional subject to Sociology in a bid for a better outcome

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?
Dr. Vikas Divyakirti
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world where the UPSC is seen as a towering challenge, few stories are as enigmatic as that of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti. On June 4, 1998, Divyakirti's name appeared on the UPSC result list, ranking 384, a position that offered him a chance to join the Central Secretariat Service. However, the story that followed is anything but straightforward.

Before his UPSC triumph, Divyakirti’s path was less conventional. While pursuing his graduation, he and his brother ventured into a printing business. This entrepreneurial spirit took him from his native city to Pandav Nagar, Delhi, where he began his UPSC preparation journey. Initially aiming for a position in History, he soon shifted gears, opting to study Hindi Literature. However, admission to Delhi University eluded him, leading him to enrol at Zakir Hussain Evening College.

By 1996, Divyakirti was resolute in his ambition to clear the UPSC. His rank of 384, while respectable, was not enough to secure his desired position. Faced with the option to join the Central Secretariat Service, Divyakirti chose instead to retake the exam. He changed his optional subject to Sociology in a bid for a better outcome.

Despite his efforts, Divyakirti faced setbacks. His second attempt saw him falter, and in his third, he reached the interview stage but fell short of selection. In June 1999, he began his tenure with the Central Secretariat Service, specifically in the Official Language Department, only to resign after a few months.

The abrupt resignation marked a turning point. Divyakirti redirected his focus towards coaching, a field where his experience and insights could shape future aspirants. Despite giving one last attempt in 2003, he did not achieve final selection, but his career took a new trajectory.

Today, Vikas Divyakirti is a revered name in the UPSC coaching sphere. His unconventional journey from a promising rank to a coaching pioneer demonstrates his resilience and dedication. What began as a series of trials evolved into a profound commitment to guiding others through the very challenges he once faced. His story remains a testament to the unpredictable nature of success and the transformative power of perseverance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

This Indian company is world's strongest brand, it's not Reliance, TCS, Wipro, Infosys or Adani Group

Sudheer Babu embarks on supernatural journey with Jatadhara - First look and title unveiled

Sudheer Babu embarks on supernatural journey with Jatadhara - First look and title unveiled

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement