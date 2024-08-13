Twitter
What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

In Delhi, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti provides coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Millions of people aspire to see and hear him perform.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 07:25 PM IST

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname
(Image source: File image)
Most of us are aware of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti; in addition to serving as a civil servant, he is also a motivational speaker, teacher, writer, and lecturer. What makes Dr. Vikas Divyakirti unique is that in addition to providing exam preparation advice, he also discusses other traits and shortcomings that have the power to transform society. However, have you ever considered the meaning of Divyakirti and its origins—the surname of your most beloved teacher? Let's investigate.

In Delhi, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti provides coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Millions of people aspire to see and hear him perform. 

One of the well-known instructors, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, claims that Divyakirti is not a surname and has a fascinating history. In actuality, Divyakirti Sir does not adhere to caste, and his family gave him the surname "Divyakirti." His family adheres to Arya Samaj, which is distinguished by its rejection of the caste system. His dad was an author. He claims that members of the writer's family agreed in his day and age to refuse to add caste to their children's names.
 
But this only affected three or four families out of the whole clan, and the next generation was never given a surname that would have revealed their caste. 

Additionally, he disclosed that his surname was originally Chakraborty but was changed to Divyakirti upon learning that Chakraborty is a caste in Bengal. According to Vikas Sir, his parents' passion for reading is the reason behind everything.
 
Nevertheless, this was limited to three or four families within the clan, and the subsequent generation was not given a surname that would have revealed their caste.  Additionally, he disclosed that his surname was originally Chakraborty but was changed to Divyakirti upon learning that Chakraborty is a caste in Bengal. According to Vikas Sir, his parents' passion for reading is the reason behind everything.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
