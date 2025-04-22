More than 40 students from this locality have cleared the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. The results were declared on April 19.

Patwa Toli, a small weavers' settlement in Bihar’s Gaya district, has once again shown its academic strength. More than 40 students from this locality have cleared the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. The results were declared on April 19. These students are now preparing for the JEE Advanced, which will be held on May 18.

Once mainly known for its handloom work, Patwa Toli has become famous in recent years as a centre of engineering talent. In the last 25 years, this village has produced many students who have gone on to study at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Because of this, it is often called Bihar’s “IIT factory.”

One of this year’s inspiring stories is that of Sagar Kumar. He lost his father at a young age and faced many emotional and financial challenges. However, with the help of an NGO called Vriksha, Sagar managed to score an impressive 94.8% in the JEE Main.

These students' success has brought great happiness to their families and pride to the entire community. Their achievements show not just academic excellence but also strength and determination in the face of hardship.

The change in Patwa Toli began back in 1991 when Jitendra Patwa became the first student from the area to get into an IIT. His story inspired many others, and today, almost every home in the village has at least one engineer.

A big part of this success is thanks to the Vriksha Foundation, which was started in 2013 by IIT graduates from the village. The organisation provides free coaching, study materials, and online classes with expert teachers from all over the country to help students prepare for the JEE exams.

With continued support and hard work, Patwa Toli’s young minds are proving that even small villages can achieve big dreams.