IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship: Candidates to get Rs 300000; check eligibility, steps to apply here

For many engineering students in the country, enrolling in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is a highly desired aim. Around the clock, they work hard to achieve their long-standing goal of getting admission into the IIT. However, at times, financial limitations can pose a challenge for the worthy candidates. To combat this, IIT Kanpur has set up a thorough system of scholarships to back deserving students, ensuring inclusion and helping them receive top-notch education. Let's get into the depths of one such scholarship aimed at honouring the brightest talents in the country.

What is Bright Minds Scholarship?

The Bright Minds Scholarship was set up to draw and honour the brightest talents in the country, thereby ensuring they are not left behind due to financial commitments. Those who score within an All India Rank (AIR) 100 in JEE Advanced are entitled to the scholarship.

A hefty Rs 3 lakh annual reward is granted to such students, aiming to cover their living expenses and tuition fees associated with an undergraduate degree at IIT Kanpur.

How to apply?

1. Enroll in IIT Kanpur: To begin with the process, the candidate must pass the JEE Advanced exam and formally register as a legitimate student in an IIT Kanpur UG/graduate program.

2. Access the ERP portal: In order to access the application form, log in to the official IIT Kanpur Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) student portal.

3. Complete the application form: A candidate must fill out the application form, providing all necessary details regarding educational background, family assets and income, and more.

4. Avail income documentation: In order to confirm your financial needs, get and certify the necessary financial documentation, such as copies of your most recent Income Tax Return (ITR).

5. Upload supporting documents: Upload supporting documents, as outlined in the form, such as your academic certificates, caste certificates (if applicable) and more.

6. Submit: Once you've filled in all necessary details, click on 'final submit' after carefully analysing the details. Keep checking the same portal for progress.