FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Lionel Messi left Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium in 10 minutes? Here's the reason

Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics

GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels

What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?

Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film goes on rampage mode; crosses Rs 250 crore in India

Goa Nightclub Fire: How did Luthra Brothers run Birch by Romeo lane illegally for 18 months? Goa police make SHOCKING revelation

Messi India tour: Argentina football icon meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, unveils 70 feet statue, watch viral video

ICC, JioStar clarify on media rights deal after reports of exit ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Fully committed to...'

Delhi-NCR AQI: National capital chokes as air quality worsens; AQI at..., hits 'severe' levels in Anand Vihar, ITO and other areas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics

Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown

What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?

Cabinet clears HECI bill; UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?

In a major reform, the Union Cabinet gave a go-ahead to Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill (formerly known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). The single higher education regulator will handle regulation, accreditation, and professional standards. The landmark bill to set up a single higher education regulator to replace various higher education bodies with a single entity. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major reform, the Union Cabinet gave a go-ahead to Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill (formerly known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). The single higher education regulator will handle regulation, accreditation, and professional standards. The landmark bill to set up a single higher education regulator to replace various higher education bodies with a single entity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown; SEE pics
Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun serves bold look in sculptural futuristic gown
GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise AQI levels
GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi as air quality touches 'severe' levels, check area-wise
What is HECI Bill? Cabinet clears India's biggest education overhaul bill, will UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced?
Cabinet clears HECI bill; UGC, AICTE, NCTE be replaced
Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings
Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs
Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film goes on rampage mode; crosses Rs 250 crore in India
Dhurandhar box office day 8: Akshaye Khanna film crosses Rs 250 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement