The Ministry of Education and the Government of India have introduced APAAR ID card under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. APAAR ID is a breakthrough move that provides students countrywide with a unique identification number which contains their academic records, and achievements.

It is a One Nation One Student ID card which makes it easy to monitor a student’s academic progress which also aids in smooth transition of a student from one educational institution to another. The APAAR ID card contains academic and personal data which enhances a student’s accessibility, continuation of academics and a smooth academic experience.

What is APAAR ID card

APAAR ID is Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. APAAR ID card is a Central Government scheme under the Ministry of Education as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The card provides unique ID numbers to school, college, and university students throughout the country, making their academic records both digitized and centralized.

The biggest advantage of the One Nation One Student ID Card is that it one area where a student’s entire academic history including his/her academic scores, prizes, and other achievements is recorded.

APAAR ID card benefits

The APAAR ID card serves as a digital identification for students in both private and government schools, providing streamlined access to academic records, credits, and degrees, and offering numerous benefits, including:

Aadhar integration

APAAR ID can be linked with the Aadhaar card of the student, to integrate all the significant details and ensure valid educational details all at one place.

Centralization of academic details

The APAAR ID card can be digitised and centralised which means a student's academic records are available securely at one place with different areas of academics being put into accessible location.

Simple access to accomplishments

Students can access their academic achievements like scholarships, awards, prizes and other certifications without the hassle of physical paper documentations.

Permanent monitoring

The APAAR ID is a unique identity number that stays with a student from school time to college and has a record of the entire educational journey. This eases the transition of institutions.

APAAR ID online registration

For the registration students need to follow these steps:

Visit the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) Bank website.

Click "My Account" and select "Student".

Register on DigiLocker with your Aadhaar number and other required details.

Log in to DigiLocker and provide consent for sharing Aadhaar details for KYC verification.

Enter academic information, including school name, class, and course details.

Upon submission, your APAAR ID card will be generated.

Post the registration process, follow these steps to download APAAR ID card

Login to the ABC Bank website.

In the dashboard, find the 'APAAR card download' option.

Choose the download or print option.

The card will be downloadable or printable.

How is APAAR ID different from Aadhar card

APAAR and Aadhaar are distinct. While Aadhaar is a 12-digit ID issued by UIDAI for all Indian residents, APAAR is a unique ID generated under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, exclusively for students in India.