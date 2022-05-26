What Government Exams can I give After MBA?

In the world of corporate jobs, government jobs have always been the top priority of various graduates in India due to job security, high salary, and extra allowances. Lakhs of graduates from every stream are expected to fight for some of the most prestigious government jobs. But if you are an MBA graduate, then you must be thinking that you are limited to just a few job choices. Well, this is definitely not true as there are a lot of good government exams that can be given after completing your MBA course. The scope of MBA government jobs are wide and there is no limit on which sector one can practice.

In this article, we will discuss the exams for top government sectors that an MBA graduate can take. Along with that, we will also discuss what posts you can apply for and the salary you will be paid.

Government Exams An MBA Graduate Can Apply For

When it comes to government exams, there are a few that stand out as being especially popular among MBA graduates. Drona.in keeps you updated with the popular government exams for the MBA students along with the other helpful information.

Here is a list of some of the most common government exams are -

Government Bank Exams

PSU Exams

SSC CGL

Govt Institutes Exams

Indian Civil Services

Government Bank Exams

One of the top government exams among MBA graduates is the bank exam. There are many different government banks in India that offer a range of banking jobs, including entry-level and managerial roles. Some of the most common bank exams include SBI PO, IBPS PO, and SBI Clerk, all of which are highly competitive but also offer good pay and benefits.

Important information about government bank exams

Post - PO, Marketing Officer

Age Limit - 18-30 years

Salary - 23,700 - 50,000 INR per month

Selection Process - Written Test, Interview

PSU Exams

MBA graduates can also apply for a number of jobs in the public sector, known as PSU jobs. These include roles at government-owned companies like NPCCL, Dredging Corporation of India Limited, and Chemicals Travancore Limited, among others. To apply for some of the PSU jobs, MBA graduates need to take the UGC NET exam, which is a very competitive test.

Important information about PSU job exams

Post - Management Trainee

Age Limit - 21-30 years

Salary - 50,000 - 1,80,000 INR per month

Selection Process - Written Test, Group Discussion, Interview

SSC CGL

The SSC CGL exam is another popular government exam that MBA graduates can apply for. This exam is regulated by the Staff Selection Commission and is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. The exam is divided into three tiers, with Tier III being the interview stage.

Important information about SSC CGL exams

Post - Various Grade Level Roles

Age Limit - 18-32 years

Salary - 25,500 – 81,100 INR per month

Selection Process - Written Test, Skill Test

Assistant Professor Exams

Another popular government exam for MBA graduates is the exam for various posts in government institutions, such as IIMs and others. You need to apply for the UGC NET exam to qualify for most of these jobs, and the exam is open to candidates who have a master’s degree in any discipline. Plus, various other posts like a business executive, manager, etc., are available at multiple institutes. You need to apply for them individually.

Important information about Govt Institutes Jobs

Post - Assistant Professor

Age - No age limit

Salary - 29,000 – 76,000 INR per month

Selection Process - Written Test, Interview

Indian Civil Services Exams

The Indian Civil Services Exam is one of the most competitive exams in India and is conducted by the UPSC. To apply for this exam, MBA graduates need to have a master’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline. Promising candidates will be recommended by the UPSC for appointment as civil servants in various departments at the central and state level.

Important information about the Indian Civil Services Exam

Post - IAS, IPS, IFS

Age Limit - 21-32 years

Salary - 56,100 – 2,50,400 INR per month

Selection Process - Written Test, Interview

Conclusion

As we discussed above, there are many different government exams available for MBA graduates, including bank exams, PSU jobs, SSC CGL exams, and more. Whether you are interested in working at a bank or a public sector company, or you want to pursue a career as a civil servant, there is likely a government exam that can help you achieve your goals. So, start preparing for the exam that best suits your interests and qualifications today.

Author Bio

Tushar Ranjan Behera

Tushar is a reader and a good observer, which he reflects in his writings to make his content more authentic. He has a knack for choosing interesting and informative topics to write about, making his writing all the more enjoyable. He always tries to provide authentic information through his content by doing detailed research.

(Sponsored Feature)