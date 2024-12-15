Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is one of the top management colleges in India.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is one of the top management colleges in India. But do you know about 'Baby IIMs'?

'Baby IIMs' are referred to those management colleges which have been established after 2011. There are a total of nine 'Baby IIMs' in India - IIM Amritsar, Bodhgaya, Kashipur, Trichy, Nagpur, Sambalpur, Sirmour, Visakhapatnam and Jammu.

Let us discuss in detail their admission process, placements, and more.

Admission and fee structure

In order to secure a seat in a 'baby IIM', the candidates are required to clear the Common Admission Process (CAP), i.e., they are shortlisted for written exams/interviews on the basis of their CAT scores. Besides, marks of class 10, 12 and graduation are also scrutinised.

The minimum fee to get admission in a baby IIM is that of Visakhapatnam, which is Rs 17.82 lakhs annually; and the maximum is that of IIM Sambalpur, standing at Rs 21.01 lakhs annually.

As per media reports, IIM Sambalpur has offered a placement with the highest package till date, that is, Rs 64.61 LPA. Its average placement package is Rs 16.63 LPA.