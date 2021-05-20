Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bumper job openings for class 10 pass, know last date to apply

Western Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell Mumbai has invited applications to fill 3,591 apprentice vacancies at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22.

The application process will begin on May 25 and the last date to apply is June 24. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC - https://www.rrc-wr.com/.

Age Limit:

Also read OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts, know details

Candidates must be between 15 and 24 years as on June 24. The upper age limit for SC/ST candidates can be relaxed by 5 years and 3 years for OBC applicants. For Persons with Disability (PWD) and ex-servicemen, the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Application fee:

Rs 100. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Education qualification:

Candidates should have passed Matriculation or class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board.

For some of the divisions, an ITI certificate is compulsory.

Those who are waiting for their SSC or ITI results are not eligible to apply.

Technical qualification requirement: Candidates should go through notification for details.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected by preparing merit list based on marks obtained in Class X (Matriculation) and ITI. Both of them will be given equal weightage. There will be no written test or viva.

Details of the selection process can be visited on the official website for information.