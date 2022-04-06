Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teacher posts through walk-in interview – Know salary, eligibility details

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Western Railway has recently published a notification, calling candidates to apply for various teacher vacancies in the organization. WR is looking to recruit candidates for the posts of TGT, PRT, and Computer Science teacher.

Those who are interested in the vacancies for the TGT (Trained graduate teacher), Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher), and Computer Science teacher posts can appear for walk-in interviews at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad.

It must be noted for all candidates that the selection for the post will be done on a part-time basis. Candidates can also read the detailed notification for the vacancies on the official website of Western Railways, wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

All the important details regarding the recruitment are mentioned below.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Important details

Selection process – Walk-in interviews

Interview date – April 12, 2022

Interview time – 9 am onwards

Interview venue - Principal, Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad (West Yard Railway Colony)

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trained graduate teacher Hindi – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Maths) PCM – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Science) PCB – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Sanskrit) – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Social Science) – 1 post

Trained graduate teacher (Physical & Health Education) – 1 post

Computer Science – 1 post

Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher) – 4 posts

Total vacancies – 11 posts

Western Railways Recruitment 2022: Salary details

TGT all subjects - 26,250/-

Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) - 21,250/-

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have cleared the TET examination will be preferred for the post, while most of the posts require a B.Ed degree. The detailed eligibility criteria for each post are mentioned in the notification available on the official Western Railway website.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

There is no online or physical application process for the vacancies. Candidates who are interested in the posts can simply appear for the walk-in interview which has been scheduled on April 12 from 9 am onwards.