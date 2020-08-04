West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020 date announced; here's how to check @wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2020 wbjeeb.nic.in dates have been announced by the WBJEE Board. The results will be declared on August 7 (i.e. Friday) at the official website of the board -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Earlier, West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee confirmed the news regarding West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020.

Candidates awaiting the West Bengal WBJEE Exam 2020 results can check their performances at the official website of the board -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal WBJEE 2020: How to check engineering results

Step 1 Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 Enter your application number

Step 3 Enter your password

Step 4 Enter your security pin

Step 5 Hit submit

Step 6 Take a printout for your future reference.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2, 2020. From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year. The exams would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha had earlier informed that the result timing and the counselling schedule would soon be announced by the Board. The result would be released via press conference from the board office after which it would be displayed on the official website.

West Bengal Board had declared the WBBSE 12th Result on July 17, this year. The delay in the declaration of the results of WBJEE 2020 was due to the higher secondary exams evaluation process. The board completed the evaluation process in April, but the delay is due to the Higher Secondary exam.

The West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik result was declared on July 17.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. The board has already announced the list of provisional institutes providing admissions to the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy or Architecture in the next academic session.

The list of government and private colleges are available on wbjeeb.nic.in. The entire counselling process will be online taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations, according to a board official. The board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the new academic session. The list of government, private institutes are available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling session may be conducted in September, with the classes may resume in October, before Durga Puja.

About the WBJEEB

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology.