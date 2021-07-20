WB Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE 10th Result to be declared SOON - Direct link, how to check online

After the West Bengal 10th result is declared, students can access their scorecard on official websites- wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.org.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare class 10, Madhyamik 2021 results today, i,e, July 20, 2021. The results will be released at 10 am. After the result is declared, students can access their scorecard on official websites- wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.org.

No merit list this year

This year, the result is being announced without holding any exam. The result will be calculated based on the 50:50 formula. It will take into consideration fifty percent of its marks from class 9 annual examination. The remaining fifty percent of marks will be based on the internal marks of class 10, that is the project marks obtained in class 10.

Since the exams have been cancelled, the merit list will not be released this year and toppers will not be announced. This year, approximately 12 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 Madhyamik results.

How to check WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021

Candidates awaiting their examination can check the results by logging in to the official website with their roll number ad registration number. Students can also download the Madhyamik result 2021 app from the google play store to check their scores.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 passing marks

The minimum pass mark for the examination is twenty-five. Those candidates who will not be happy with their results will be given the opportunity to sit for a special examination which will be held by the board.

WBSE Class 12 results

Uccha Madhyamik or Class 12 result will be announced on July 22 at 3 pm, as per the council. Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app 4 pm onwards on that day.

West Bengal 10th, 12th board exams

On June 8 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations after several requests to cancel board exams due to Covid-19. The decision to cancel board exams in Bengal was then taken keeping in mind health and safety of students, faculty and staff. Class 10 board exams were slated to be scheduled on June 1, 2021 but were later cancelled.