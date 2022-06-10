West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 declared: check WBCHSE class 12 HS result pass percentage, toppers

File photo

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced WB class 12 HS result 2022 shortly. Students can check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result through the official website, wbchse.nic.in.

A total of 4,97,809 students have got more than 60 per cent marks in West Bengal 12th HS result 2022. The pass percentage of WB class 12 HS result 2022 is 88.44 per cent.

Nearly 8 lakh students have appeared for WB Class 12 board exam this year. WBCHSE Class 12 exams were conducted on April 2 to April 26, 2022. The WB Class 12 exam was conducted offline by following all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik WB 12th HS result 2022: Steps to check result online

Go to the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on results link available.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and press submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released already declared Madhyamik Pariksha recently. Nearly 10 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha. WB Madhyamik exam 2022 was conducted from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.