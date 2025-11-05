FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know

The tests were held on September 7 and 14, and the results for the higher secondary level are expected to be announced soon. Read here to know more details.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know
The School Service Commission (SSC) is set to declare the results of the written tests held to shortlist candidates for teaching jobs at the higher secondary level of government-aided schools on November 7. According to a commission official, the final answer keys, based on which the scripts have been assessed, will be uploaded on the same day. The results of the tests held for teachers at the secondary level will be published next week.

Results to be announced on November 7?

The tests were held on September 7 and 14, and the results for the higher secondary level are expected to be announced on November 7. An SSC official stated that the results of candidates shortlisted for the appointment of 12,514 teachers at the higher secondary level of government-aided schools will be announced on November 7. The commission is likely to publish the results of candidates screened to be appointed as teachers in the secondary level four to five days after that.

The interviews will follow next, and then the list of candidates recommended for appointments will be published. This would ensure that selected candidates do not apply for counseling at the secondary level. Although several candidates applied for both levels, the Plus-II level offers a better pay package.

An SSC official mentioned that they are through with double scanning of the optical mark reader (OMR) answer scripts for the Plus-II level. The frozen answers have been drawn from the challenges submitted by candidates against the model answers uploaded on September 21.

Transparency measures by SSC

The SSC allowed candidates to keep a duplicate copy of the OMR sheets to maintain transparency. The commission has taken several measures to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. University-level professors have assessed the challenges before drawing the frozen answers. A five-day window had been given to the teaching job aspirants at both levels to challenge the model answers.

Deadline for recruitment process

The fresh recruitment has been necessitated in the wake of the Supreme Court's April 3 termination of the jobs of 17,206 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels following a 'vitiated' recruitment process held by the SSC in 2016. The apex court on April 17 set the SSC a deadline to wrap up the fresh recruitment process by December 31 at both levels. Once the commission is through with the selection of the teachers, it will focus on holding selection tests in January 2026 to hire non-teaching staff (Group C and D).

"We are maintaining transparency at every level," said an education department official. "Since the fresh recruitment has been necessitated in the wake of the Supreme Court's April 3 termination of the jobs of 17,206 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels following a 'vitiated' recruitment process held by the SSC in 2016, we are maintaining transparency at every level," said the official. The SSC chairperson, Siddhartha Majumdar, declined to comment.

