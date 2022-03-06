West Bengal shuts down internet in THESE areas ahead of Class 10 exams

West Bengal Board Secondary 2022 offline exams for Class 10 will soon be starting from March 7. In order to avoid further scope of paper leaks, the Board has released strict measures.

Students must note that the Class 10 exam (Madhyamik exam) will begin from March 7 and end on March 16.

Speaking about the upcoming examinations in a press conference, the president of the West Bengal Secondary Board Exam Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “this year 11,26,863 students will give the board exam. This is the all-time highest number of students who will sit for the board exam, with 50 thousand more students if compared with the previous year. Students have to maintain covid protocols during the exams. Wearing a mask inside the exam hall is mandatory.”

Important guidelines for Madhyamik exam in West Bengal

For a smooth examination process, the West Bengal Board Secondary 2022 has released fresh guidelines. Students must note that they won’t be allowed to visit the loo in the first hour and fifteen minutes into the exam.

To avoid repeated occurrence of question-paper leaks, the board has arranged surveillance via closed-circuit cameras in examination centers.

Notably, the state department has directed the police to explore the possibility of shutting down internet service at the examination centers.

As per the state government, internet will remain restricted in some zones in some districts. This is being done to prevent leakage of papers during board exams.

Internet services may be restricted in districts like Malda, Murshidabad and Dinajpur if there are any chances of paper leaks. Services will be halted zone-wise, depending on where the exam is taking place.

About 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will be appearing for the board exam this year.