West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022: WBBSE class 10 result to be declared shortly at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

WB Madhyamik result 2022: WB Madhyamik exam 2022 was conducted from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to declare Madhyamik or class 10 Result 2022 shortly. West Bengal Board class 10 Result 2022 to be released today June 3, 2022 at 9 am. WB Madhyamik result 2022 will be declared on the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Nearly 10 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha. WB Madhyamik exam 2022 was conducted from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

WB Madhyamik result 2022: websites to check

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WB Madhyamik result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

- On the homepage, Click on the result link

- Enter your required details - roll number and date of birth.

- Submit and check your result.

- Download and take a printout for future use.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, WBBSE Madhyamik exams was not conducted last year and students were evaluated through an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year, a total of 79 students scored 697 marks. A total of 10,79,749 students registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass. 

 

