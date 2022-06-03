West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022: WBBSE class 10 result DECLARED at wbresults.nic.in, check toppers, pass percentage

Picture Credit: IANS

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Madhyamik or class 10 Result 2022. In the WB Madhyamik result 2022, Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal have topped the exam. West Bengal Board class 10 Result 2022 was released today June 3, 2022 at 9 am. WB Madhyamik result 2022 can be checked on the official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students of East Midnapore has the highest passing percentage.

The pass percentage of boys- 88.59% (4,31,150) and among girls, it is 85% (5,14,718).

Nearly 10 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha. WB Madhyamik exam 2022 was conducted from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

WB Madhyamik result 2022: websites to check

wbresults.nic.in

wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WB Madhyamik result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required details - roll number and date of birth.

- Submit and check your result.

- Download and take a printout for future use.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, WBBSE Madhyamik exams was not conducted last year and students were evaluated through an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year, a total of 79 students scored 697 marks. A total of 10,79,749 students registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass.