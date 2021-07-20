West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: What students need to check in their WBBSE 10th result 2021 results

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2021 at 10 am today (July 20). The direct links to check WB 10th result 2021 will be soon activated on the official websites of the board – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The online result will act as the provisional marksheet. The final marksheet will also be similar, thus, if a student sees an error in the online result, they need to raise an objection with the officials and get it corrected. Students need to check the following in their results -

-- Name of student, school etc and their spelling.

-- Marks obtained in each subject and totaling of class 9 final and class 10 internal

-- Total of all subjects

-- Percentage calculation

-- Result status, pass or fail

Heads of schools can collect their students’ certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20, the board had said in a statement. Mark sheets, certificates and admit cards will be distributed at camp offices from 10 am onwards. Announcing the WB Board Class 10 results, board secretary Kalyanmoy Ganguly said students will need their registration numbers and date of birth to check results on the official websites. The board has recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

These are some of the websites where the Class 10 Madhyamik result 2021 of West Bengal will be hosted:

wbbse.wb.gov.in - official



wbresults.nic.in - officialexametc.com - privateindiaresults.com - privateIn addition to these, a host of media organisations and other websites will also host the 2021 Madhyamik result. If the results are obtained on a private portal, students can cross check them on the official websites later.

How to check West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link and enter the required details

Step 3: Submit and download the Madhyamik result.

TheWest Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 will be derived on the basis of the 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.