West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th result 2021 DECLARED, where and how to download marksheet

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the WBBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2021 at 10 am today (July 20). The direct links to check WB 10th result 2021 will be soon activated on the official websites of the board – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Heads of schools can collect their students’ certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20, the board had said in a statement. Mark sheets, certificates and admit cards will be distributed at camp offices from 10 am onwards.Announcing the WB Board Class 10 results, board secretary Kalyanmoy Ganguly said students will need their registration numbers and date of birth to check results on the official websites. The board has recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

These are some of the websites where the WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik result 2021 will be hosted:

wbbse.wb.gov.in - official

wbresults.nic.in - official

exametc.com - private

indiaresults.com - private

In addition to these, a host of media organisations and other websites will also host the 2021 Madhyamik result. If the results are obtained on a private portal, students can cross check them on the official websites later.

A total of 79 students have jointly held the top rank with 697 marks. Further, 42,855 students got marks above 90%. About 1.60 lakh students got 80% to 63% marks or first division. Most of the students -- more than 6 lakh -- got marks above 80 percent, as per the official data shared by the board.

The minimum pass mark for the examination is twenty-five. Those candidates who will not be happy with their results will be given the opportunity to sit for a special examination which will be held by the board.

How to check West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link and enter the required details

Step 3: Submit and download the Madhyamik result.

TheWest Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 will be derived on the basis of the 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.