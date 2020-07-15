Headlines

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: WBBSE to declare Class 10 secondary exam results today @wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 date was announced by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 07:37 AM IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 secondary examination (Madhyamik) results today at 9:30 AM on the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in.

All students who are eagerly waiting for the WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 results are requested to keep an eye on the West Bengal board's official website - wbresults.nic.in - or the website - wbbse.org - for the results.

According to sources, the WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 results are supposed to be declared in a press conference arranged by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, which will begin at 9:30 AM.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 date was announced by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening.

DNA India has crafted this handy guide to help all students who are eagerly waiting for the WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 results.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 results:

  1. Visit the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)'s official website - wbresults.nic.in.
     
  2. Click on the link 'Madhyamik Pariksha Results - Year 2020' after it gets activated.
     
  3.  Enter your personal credentials such as West Bengal Roll Number and the Date of Birth (DoB)
     
  4. Submit the aforementioned details on the website.
     
  5. Your West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
     
  6. Save and download the result, or take a print-out of the same for future reference.

 

This year, around 10.15 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2020. Last year, the results for the same were declared on May 21, but they were delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

