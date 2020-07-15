West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: Pass percentage 86.34%; girls outshine boys in Class 10 secondary

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 10 secondary examination (Madhyamik) results today at 10 AM on the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage of Kolkata was revealed to be 91.07%, while a total of 86.34% of students from all over West Bengal have been declared qualified in the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020.

Kolkata's success rate is being considered the third from all the West Bengal districts. Moreover, when it comes to the success rate, girls have outshined the boys. Notably, 12.72% more female students had appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 Class 10 secondary exams this year.

The board has mandated that all schools need to distribute the WBSSE Madhyamik 2020 mark sheets by July 22 and 23 by complying with the social distancing protocols in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly announced the Madhyamik results during a press conference.

As mentioned earlier, all students who were eagerly waiting for the WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 results can check out their scores on the West Bengal board's official website - wbresults.nic.in - or the website - wbbse.org - for the results.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 date was announced by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 results:

Visit the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)'s official website - wbresults.nic.in. Click on the link 'Madhyamik Pariksha Results - Year 2020' after it gets activated. Enter your personal credentials such as West Bengal Roll Number and the Date of Birth (DoB) Submit the aforementioned details on the website. Your West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Save and download the result, or take a print-out of the same for future reference.

This year, around 10.15 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2020. Last year, the results for the same were declared on May 21, but they were delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.