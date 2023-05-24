Search icon
West Bengal HS Result 2023 at 12:30 pm today: See alternate ways to check the WB Class 12 Board Result 2023

The West Bengal Board Class 12 or HS Result 2023 will be declared today at 12:30 pm. Read below to know the official website and alternative ways to check the result.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

WB Class 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2023 will be declared on Wednesday (May 24) via a press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check the WB Board HS Result 2023 at the official website-- wbresults.nic.in. The Class 12 board result 2023 is likely to be out at around 12:30 pm. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need their registration number to check the West Bengal Class 12 Board Result 2023. After the WB result is released, candidates may face a delay at the official website due to heavy traffic. To bypass the delay, candidates can check all the alternative ways to check the West Bengal HS Board Result 2023: 

wbresults-nic-in 2023: West Bengal 12th result via sms

Type WB12<space>roll number. Send it to 5676750 or 58888. WB 12th result 2023 will be sent on your mobile device.

WB HS Result 2023: How to check via app

Apart from the official website and SMS services, candidates can also check the WB Class 12 result 2023 by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store.

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: How to check via official website

  • Go to the West Bengal board's official website - wbresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link for results on the homepage
  • Enter the required details
  • WB HS 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

