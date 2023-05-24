Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

West Bengal HS Result 2023 announced; check online via websites, SMS, DigiLocker or app

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the West Bengal HS Result 2023, and the result link has been activated on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. It is noteworthy that the online result will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy mark sheets on May 31.

Now, let's delve into the steps to check the West Bengal HS Result 2023 online:

Step 1: Are you ready for the adventure? First, embark on your digital voyage by visiting the official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate through the website. Keep your eyes on "West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Click on the link and prepare yourself for the unveiling of your fate.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and any other required details as prompted.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.”

Step 6: Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be before your very eyes, displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and print it out if needed.

How to check results via SMS:

Step 1: Reach out to your trusted smartphone and unlock the power of the SMS feature

Step 2: Type "WB12 roll number" in the body of the SMS.

Step 3: Choose your recipient wisely. Send your carefully crafted message to either 5676750 or 58888.

Step 4: Wait for the response.

Step 5: You will get the text with the results. It will contain information about your qualifying status and the marks obtained in all subjects

How to get the results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker and lick on the sign-up option.

Step 2: Enter your name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number into the form.

Step 3: Put down the security PIN you receive.

Step 4: Seek out for WB 12th Result 2023, in the "education" section.

Step 6: Put your Aadhaar card number. Click the "submit" button, and the WB Class 12 Result 2023 shall display.

Students can also access West Bengal HS Result 2023 via the 'WBCHSE Results 2023' mobile app on the Google Play Store.

But let us not forget the importance of rectifying errors. Should you discover any discrepancies in your class 12 results, seek the aid of the board or contact the WBCHSE directly. The wisdom of your school principals may guide you on this path.

