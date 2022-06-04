West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12 result to be declared on June 10 at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

File photo

WBCHSE or WB 12th Result 2022 to be declared soon. As per the announcement, West Bengal HS Results 2022 will be released on June 10, 2022. Once release, students can check the West Bengal 12th results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The result of WBCHSE class 12th exam will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

Students can also get their results through the following websites:

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

WBCHSE class 12th Results 2022: How to check

- Go to the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

- Click on the WB Class 12th result link, available on the homepage,

- Enter your log in details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik or class 10 Result 2022 has been declared and is available at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Nearly 10 lakh students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha. WB Madhyamik exam 2022 was conducted from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, WBBSE Madhyamik exams were not conducted last year and students were evaluated through an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year, a total of 79 students scored 697 marks. A total of 10,79,749 students registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass.