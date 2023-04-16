West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave

WB universities to be closed for a week | Photo: PTI

West Bengal government announced on Sunday (April 16) that all autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state will remain shut for a week from April 17.

This announcement came as a precautionary measure to the expected heatwave situation. As per the government release, all schools will be shut except in Darjeeling & Kalimpong districts.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling & Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation: West Bengal government," reported ANI.

