West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave

West Bengal has announced that all universities will remain closed for one week from tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

WB universities to be closed for a week | Photo: PTI

West Bengal government announced on Sunday (April 16) that all autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state will remain shut for a week from April 17. 

This announcement came as a precautionary measure to the expected heatwave situation. As per the government release, all schools will be shut except in Darjeeling & Kalimpong districts. 

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling & Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation: West Bengal government," reported ANI. 

 

